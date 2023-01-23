Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Pistons-Bucks Game

Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons.

For the game, Khris Middleton is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

After missing the last 18 games, there is a good chance he could return to the starting lineup against the Pistons.

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (knee) listed probable for Monday."

The three-time NBA All-Star has only played in seven games this season and is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

For reference, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest last season (and made the All-Star Game).

Despite his lack of availability and slow start, the Bucks have still been one of the best teams in the NBA through the first half of the 2022-23 NBA season.

They are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the third seed in the Eastern Conference and have a 29-17 record in 46 games.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks have gone 6-4, and they are 11-12 in the 23 games they have played on the road.

Earlier this season, they hosted the Pistons in Wisconsin and won 116-91.

Middleton did not play in the game.

As for the Pistons, they are the worst team in the Eastern Conference, with a 12-36 record in 48 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

At home, the Pistons are 6-16 in 22 games.