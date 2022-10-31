Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Pistons-Bucks Game

On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Detroit Pistons in Wisconsin, but for the game they will remain without one of their top-three players.

All-Star Khris Middleton has been ruled out (as relayed by Eric Nehm of The Athletic).

Nehm: "The Bucks have submitted an injury report for Monday's game against the Pistons. It is unchanged from Saturday. OUT: Pat Connaughton (right calf strain) Joe Ingles (left ACL surgery) Khris Middleton (left wrist ligament surgery) AJ Green (nasal fracture)"

Middleton has yet to play in a game so far this season, but the Bucks have been the best team in the NBA to start the year.

They are 5-0 with wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to a stellar start to the year averaging 34.4 points and 14.0 rebounds per contest.

The fact that they have been doing this without Middleton (and Pat Connaughton) is very impressive.

As for the Pistons, they come into the game headed in the opposite direction.

They are just 2-5 in their first seven games of the season, but they are coming off a big win over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night in Michigan.

In 2021, they selected Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, and this past summer, they took Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick.

They also traded for Bojan Bogdanovic over the offseason.

Therefore, they have talent, but it could be another season or two before they find themselves in the NBA Playoffs.