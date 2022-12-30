Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Bucks Game

Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as NBA Champion Khris Middleton has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (knee) listed out for Friday."

The three-time NBA All-Star has missed each of the last six games, so this will be his seventh straight game out of the lineup.

He has played in seven games this season and is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

Last season, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest and made the NBA All-Star Game.

Even with his slow start to the season, the Bucks are still among the best teams in the NBA.

They come into the night with a 22-12 record in 34 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, the Bucks are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

At home, they are 14-3 in the 17 games they have hosted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As for the Timberwolves, they enter the matchup with a 16-19 record in 35 games.

They are the 11th seed in the Western Conference and also in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, the Timberwolves are 3-7, and on the road, they have gone 7-11 in 16 games away from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.