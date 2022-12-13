Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Warriors-Bucks Game

Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Wisconsin.

For the game, Khris Middleton is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, which means he will likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (ankle) listed probable for Tuesday."

Middleton missed the first 20 games of the season after having wrist surgery over the offseason.

He has played in five games so far but left Sunday's 97-92 loss to the Houston Rockets early with an ankle injury.

The fact that he is listed as probable is an excellent sign that the ankle injury was nothing serious.

Last season, the NBA Champion averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest (and made his third trip to the All-Star Game).

He is a critical piece of their team and arguably their second-best player.

The Bucks come into the night as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 19-7 record in their first 26 games.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and 7-3 in their last ten games.

At home, the Bucks have been sensational, with a 12-3 record in the 15 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.

As for the Warriors, the defending NBA Champions are 14-13 in 27 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have struggled, going 2-11 in 13 games away from San Francisco, California.