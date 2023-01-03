Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game

Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards in Wisconsin.

However, they will be without one of their best players for the game, as Khris Middleton has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

The three-time NBA All-Star has missed the last eight games, so this will be his ninth straight out of the lineup.

In seven games, he is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

Even though Middleton is off to a slow start to the season, the Bucks have still played phenomenally.

They come into the night tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-13 record in 36 games.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks have gone 4-6, but they are an impressive 15-4 in 19 games at home.

The Bucks and Wizards also played on Sunday night, and the Wizards won 118-95.

Kyle Kuzma had a triple-double putting up ten points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in 33 minutes of playing time.

The Wizards had been one of the worst teams in the NBA but are now playing much better.

They have won five games in a row and are now the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-21 record in 38 games.

Over the last ten games, the Wizards are 6-4, and on the road, they are 7-14 in 21 games.

They have a talented enough roster to compete for the play-in tournament if they can stay healthy.