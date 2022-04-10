Khris Middleton's Status For Bucks-Cavs Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and for the game they will be without their star guard.

Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the contest due to a wrist injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks are 50-31 in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

