BREAKING: Massive Injury Update On Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton left Game 2 between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks with a knee injury.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 2 of their first-round series to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday evening, but even more importantly Khris Middleton left the game with a knee injury.  

The NBA Champion has a sprained MCL in his left knee, Mike Budenholzer relayed after the game.  

One report (from Dario Melendez of WISIN 12 News) says that Middleton could be out as long as 3-4 weeks.  

The Bucks and Bulls are currently tied up 1-1 with the following two games being played at the United Center in Chicago. 

