BREAKING: Massive Injury Update On Khris Middleton
Khris Middleton left Game 2 between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks with a knee injury.
The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 2 of their first-round series to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday evening, but even more importantly Khris Middleton left the game with a knee injury.
The NBA Champion has a sprained MCL in his left knee, Mike Budenholzer relayed after the game.
One report (from Dario Melendez of WISIN 12 News) says that Middleton could be out as long as 3-4 weeks.
The Bucks and Bulls are currently tied up 1-1 with the following two games being played at the United Center in Chicago.
