Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Game 4
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night in Wisconsin, and for the game they will remain without NBA Champion shooting guard Khris Middleton.
The former All-Star has been out since Game 2 of their first-round series against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury.
The Bucks won that series in just five games even though they did not have Middleton for three of the game.
In addition, they are currently up 2-1 on the Celtics without Middleton playing in any of the games so far.
The Bucks won the first game on the road in Boston, but then the Celtics roared back for a blowout win in the second game.
The third game (Saturday afternoon) was the closest game of the series, and the Bucks won by a score of 103-101.
They can take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series with a win at home on Monday night, or the Celtics can tie up the series at 2-2 with a win.
