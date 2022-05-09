Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Game 4

Khris Middleton remains ruled out for Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night in Wisconsin, and for the game they will remain without NBA Champion shooting guard Khris Middleton.

The former All-Star has been out since Game 2 of their first-round series against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks won that series in just five games even though they did not have Middleton for three of the game.

In addition, they are currently up 2-1 on the Celtics without Middleton playing in any of the games so far.

The Bucks won the first game on the road in Boston, but then the Celtics roared back for a blowout win in the second game.

The third game (Saturday afternoon) was the closest game of the series, and the Bucks won by a score of 103-101.

They can take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series with a win at home on Monday night, or the Celtics can tie up the series at 2-2 with a win.

