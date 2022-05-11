Khris Middleton's Final Injury Status For Game 5

Khris Middleton remains ruled out for Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series, and for the game they will remain without one of their best players.

NBA Champion Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Game 5 due to the knee injury that has kept him out of the series so far.

NBA's official injury report

Middleton got injured in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks were still able to win the series in just five games, and advance to the second-round against the Celtics.

Middleton is arguably their second best player, so his absence is nothing to take lightly.

The series between the Bucks and Celtics is currently tied up at 2-2 as each team has won one game on the road and one game at home.

They are very evenly matched, because they are both elite defensive teams but also have superstars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum.

The winner of the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

