Khris Middleton's Final Injury Status For Game 6

Khris Middleton remains ruled out for Game 6 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night, and for the game the Bucks will remain without their second best offensive player Khris Middleton.  

There had been a report that the star guard could return as soon as Game 6, but as of the latest injury report he is ruled out. 

Middleton is the only player on the injury report for the Bucks for the contest. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Bucks can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win on the night, because they have a 3-2 lead in the series after they took Game 5 in Boston.

As for the Celtics, a win for them would save their season and force a Game 7 back in Boston. 

The Bucks are the defending NBA Champions, so they are in the middle of their title defense. 

The winner of the series will face off with the Miami Heat for a chance at the NBA Finals. 

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

