Khris Middleton's Current Status For Game 6

Khris Middleton remains ruled out for Game 6 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on Friday.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in Wisconsin, and for the game they will remain without one of their best players.

Former All-Star shooting guard Khris Middleton is still listed as out on the latest injury report (12:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks lead the series 3-2, so a win for them on the night will advance them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Middleton injured his knee in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls.

They beat the Bulls in just five games, and now have the Celtics on the verge of elimination, but the status of Middleton going forward is still something that will be very important if they want to win another NBA Championship.

Last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo won his first title when the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in six games.

As for the Celtics, they had come into the series on fire (they swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round), and they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

A win for them on the night forces a Game 7 back in Boston.

