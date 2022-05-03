Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Game 2

Khris Middleton remains ruled out for Tuesday’s Game 2 contest between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening.

The Bucks won the first game on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts by a score of 101-89 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

They have been without arguably their second best player Khris Middleton since Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

For Game 2 against the Celtics, Middleton remains ruled out due to a knee injury.

NBA's official injury report

Middleton was one of the biggest reasons that the Bucks were able to win the NBA Championship last season, so his absence is nothing to take lightly.

Yet, the Bucks have been playing fantastic because Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like he is the best player in the world.

The Bucks won their first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls in just five games, and dominated a red-hot Celtics team on Sunday.

The Celtics had won their first-round playoff series in a sweep against the Brooklyn Nets, which was a surprise due to the fact that they are led by superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics are the second seed.

Related stories on NBA basketball