Skip to main content

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Game 2

Khris Middleton remains ruled out for Tuesday’s Game 2 contest between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening. 

The Bucks won the first game on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts by a score of 101-89 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. 

They have been without arguably their second best player Khris Middleton since Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. 

For Game 2 against the Celtics, Middleton remains ruled out due to a knee injury.

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Middleton was one of the biggest reasons that the Bucks were able to win the NBA Championship last season, so his absence is nothing to take lightly. 

Yet, the Bucks have been playing fantastic because Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like he is the best player in the world. 

The Bucks won their first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls in just five games, and dominated a red-hot Celtics team on Sunday. 

The Celtics had won their first-round playoff series in a sweep against the Brooklyn Nets, which was a surprise due to the fact that they are led by superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. 

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics are the second seed. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16353560_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17486636_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Desmond Bane's Current Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_16418604_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Devin Booker's Incredible Move On Luka Doncic

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17932964_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Celtics Latest Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17226045_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Grizzlies Current Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_15912609_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tyler Herro Said After The Heat Won Game 1

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_18028310_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Won Game 1

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_18117807_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Chris Paul Said After The Suns Won Game 1

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17076206_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Current Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago