Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Knicks-Bucks Game

Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Friday's game between the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks on Friday evening in Wisconsin for their fourth game of the new season. 

They come into the night 3-0 with wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets. 

However, they have been playing without one of their top players (Khris Middleton). 

For Friday's game against the Knicks, the three-time NBA All-Star remains ruled out (as relayed by Underdog NBA). 

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (wrist) ruled out Friday."

Last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, and made the All-Star Game. 

He is one of their best three players (Giannis Antetokounmpo Jrue Holiday and Middleton make up their big 3). 

Therefore, it's impressive that they have begun the season so well even with him out of the lineup. 

Antetokounmpo is off to a stellar start averaging a very impressive 36.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per contest. 

The two-time NBA MVP has established himself as arguably the best player in the world, and one of the best players in the history of the league.

Meanwhile, the Knicks come into the game with a 3-1 record in their first four contests.  

They are currently on a three-game winning streak after losing their first game of the season in overtime against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. 

2021 All-Star Julius Randle has led the way averaging 20.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Brunson, who is in his first season with the Knicks, is averaging 8.5 assists per contest. 

