Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-76ers Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game on Thursday evening when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.

However, they will be without one of their top-three players for the game.

All-Star guard Khris Middleton has been ruled out due to a wrist injury.

NBA's official injury report

Earlier in the week, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium had reported that he would likely miss time.

Charania on Tuesday: "Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season as he rehabs from offseason wrist surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Middleton said at Media Day that he did not expect to play in the season opener this week."

Last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest in 66 regular season games.

The Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in five games.

Unfortunately, Middleton suffered an injury during the series and did not return for the rest of the playoffs.

He ended up missing the entire second-round series against the Boston Celtics.

Yet, the Bucks still took them to Game 7 before ultimately getting eliminated.

As for the 76ers, they played their first game of the season on Tuesday evening when they lost by a score of 126-117 to the Celtics.

They are led by an All-Star duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid.

Harden went off for 35 points in their loss to the Celtics.