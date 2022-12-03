Khris Middleton's Status For Bucks-Hornets Game

Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets.

On Friday night, Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton played in his first game of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The NBA Champion guard played 27 minutes and had 17 points, two rebounds and seven assists (the Bucks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 133-129).

He also shot an impressive 6/11 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range.

On Saturday night, the Bucks are playing the second night of a back-to-back (against the Charlotte Hornets), and Middleton has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (conditioning) listed out Saturday."

With the loss to the Lakers, the Bucks fell to 15-6 in their first 21 games.

However, they are still the second seed in the Eastern Conference and 11-3 in the 14 games they have played at home.

The fact that Middleton looked good in his return is very positive.

Last season, he made his third trip to the All-Star Game and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

They will need him to play well to compete for the 2023 NBA Championship (in 2021, he was a big reason they won the title).

On the road, the Bucks are 4-3 in the seven games they have played outside of Wisconsin.

As for the Hornets, they enter the night as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-15 record in 22 games.

They are 4-6 in ten games at home and coming off a 117-116 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night in North Carolina.