Khris Middleton's Status For Bucks-Magic Game

Khris Middleton is probable for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic.

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic.

For the game, they will likely have Khris Middleton available because he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (conditioning) listed probable for Monday."

Middleton had missed the first 20 games of the season before returning on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

He had 17 points, two rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes of playing time.

On Saturday, he did not play in their 105-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

Middleton is one of the best players in the NBA and is coming off a season where he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest (he also made his third trip to the All-Star Game).

The Bucks have gotten off to a phenomenal start to the season with a 16-6 record in their first 22 games.

With Middleton healthy, they are a true contender to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 5-3 in the eight games they have played on the road.

As for the Magic, they are 5-19 in their first 24 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of an eight-game losing streak and an abysmal 1-9 in their last ten games.

The Magic have a lot of young talent on the roster, but they will likely not compete for the NBA Playoffs in 2023.