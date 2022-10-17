NBA All-Star Will Reportedly Miss Start Of Season

The Milwaukee Bucks went 0-5 in the preseason, and they will now play their first regular season game on Oct. 20 when they go on the road to face off with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Unfortunately, they will likely not have one of their top-three players available.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Middleton will miss the start of the season after undergoing wrist surgery over the offseason.

Charania: "Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season as he rehabs from offseason wrist surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Middleton said at Media Day that he did not expect to play in the season opener this week."

The Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference last season, but Middleton injured his MCL during their first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls.

They were able to beat the Bulls in five games but lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second round.

Middleton was unavailable for all seven games in the series.

He is one of their most important players, and last season averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

The 31-year-old made his third trip to the All-Star Game and shot 37.3% from the three-point range (on 6.6 attempts per contest). In 2021, he was one of the biggest reasons why the Bucks won the NBA Championship.

The update from Charania about Middleton comes just one day after the Bucks announced that key role player Pat Connaughton would miss the start of the season with a calf strain.