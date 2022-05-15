Khris Middleton's Final Injury Status For Game 7

Khris Middleton will officially miss Game 7 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on Sunday in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.

For the game, they will remain without one of their best players Khris Middleton, who will officially miss the entire series.

NBA's official injury report

The NBA Champion shooting guard injured his knee in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls.

They were able to win the series in just five games, and they are just one game away from beating the Celtics and moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

They have managed so far without Middleton, but if they advance, they will likely need him.

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA Championship, and Middleton played a huge role in their run.

The Heat are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, so they will have home-court advantage agains the Celtics or the Bucks.

The Bucks are the third seed in the east, while the Celtics are the second seed.

The series has easily been the most entertaining of the second-round, because each team has won multiple games on the road and lost multiple games at home.

