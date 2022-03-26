Khris Middleton's Final Injury Status For Bucks-Grizzlies Game
Khris Middleton will play on Saturday evening for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday evening, and for the game they will have their star shooting guard in action.
Khris Middleton, who was on the injury report with a wrist injury, is now listed as available for the contest.
The status of Middelton can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bucks come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-27 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.
