Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Hawks-Bucks Game

On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Wisconsin.

However, they will remain without one of their best players for the game.

Khris Middleton remains ruled out (he has not played in a game so far this season).

NBA's official injury report

Middleton made his third trip to the All-Star Game last season when he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

Therefore, it's impressive that the Bucks have started out the season 4-0 without him in the lineup.

The Bucks have wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 34.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per contest.

They beat the Knicks on Friday night, so this game will be the second night of a back-to-back.

Meanwhile, the Hawks come into the game off to a great start to the season as well.

They are 4-1 in their first five games of the season and have wins over the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons (twice).

Trae Young is off to a fantastic start averaging 29.4 points and 10.6 assists per contest.

Last season, the Hawks lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

The Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls in the first round, but they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second round.

In 2021, the Bucks and Hawks faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Bucks won the series in six games (they went on to win the NBA Championship).