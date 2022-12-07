Kings And Bucks Injury Reports

The Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, theMilwaukee Bucks are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Wisconsin.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Kings will be without Neemias Queta and Chima Moneke, while Terrence Davis is listed as questionable.

As for the Bucks, Joe Ingles has been ruled out, while Serge Ibaka and MarJon Beauchamp are listed as probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Kings come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-9 record in their first 22 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

After starting out the season 0-4, they have gone 13-5 over the last 18 games.

On the road, the Kings have a 5-5 in ten games away from Sacramento, California.

As for the Bucks, they come into the night as one of the top teams in the NBA with a 17-6 record in their first 23 games.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and have the second most wins in the entire NBA.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 7-3, and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, the Bucks have been brilliant, with an 11-3 record in the 14 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.

Last season, the Bucks lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, while the Kings have not been to the postseason since 2006.