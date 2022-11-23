Kings And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Tuesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Sacramento Kings, and for the game, both teams have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.

The Grizzlies will be without Desmond Bane, Danny Green and Ziaire Williams.

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Xavier Tillman, Vince Williams Jr. and Ja Morant have been upgraded to available.

As for the Kings, they have nobody on their injury report for the night.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Kings will start Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Murray, Sabonis on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Grizzlies will start Morant, Konchar, Brooks, Jackson Jr., Adams on Tuesday."

Morant got injured on Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder and then missed Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Since he's back against the Kings, he only missed one game with the ankle injury, which is massive news because he is their best player (and one of the best in the NBA).

The Grizzlies are 10-7 in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they are 6-1 in seven games played in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the Kings are 9-6 in their first 15 games after starting the season with an 0-4 record.

They are the hottest team in the west as they are in the middle of a six-game winning streak and 9-2 in their last 11 games.

On the road, they have a 3-3 record in six games away from Sacramento.