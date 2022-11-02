Kings And Heat's Finalized Injury Reports

On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Florida, and for the game, both teams have announced their finalized injury reports.

The Heat have ruled out Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven, Jamal Cain and Jimmy Butler.

Tyler Herro, who left Tuesday's win over the Golden State Warriors with an eye injury, is not on the injury report, so he will be available.

As for the Kings, they will be without star point guard De'Aaron Fox, but Trey Lyles has been upgraded to available for the contest.

NBA's official injury report

Being without Butler is a huge deal for the Heat because the six-time NBA All-Star is their best player.

The two teams faced off in California last week, and the Kings pulled off a 119-113 win.

Kevin Huerter led the way with 27 points and seven assists.

The Kings entered that game with an 0-4 record, so that was their first win of the new season.

They also beat the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Monday evening, so they are on a two-game winning streak.

The Heat come into the night fresh off a 116-109 win over the Golden State Warriors, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

They are currently 3-5 in their first eight games of the season, which is a massive disappointment.

Last season, they were the best team in the Eastern Conference and made the Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons.

Meanwhile, the Kings were the 12th seed in the Western Conference and missed the NBA Playoffs (and play-in tournament).