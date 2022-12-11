Kings And Knicks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Sunday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Kings will be without Alex Len, De'Aaron Fox, Neemias Queta, Chima Moneke

Keegan Murray and Terrence Davis have both been upgraded to available.

As for the Knicks, they have ruled out Ryan Arcidiacono, DaQuan Jeffries, Trevor Keels and Obi Toppin.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Kings will start Mitchell, Huerter, Barnes, Murray, Sabonis on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Sunday."

The Kings come into the evening after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 on Friday night in Ohio.

This will be their second straight game playing without Fox, who is their starting point guard.

They are 14-10 in their first 24 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, and 2.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed.

On the road, the Kings are 6-6 in 12 games played outside of Sacramento, California.

The franchise has not made the NBA Playoffs since 2006, but this season they have an excellent chance to end the drought.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are 13-13 in their first 26 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and coming off a 121-102 win over the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Friday night.

At home, the Knicks are 6-7 in 13 games.