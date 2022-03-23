Klay Thompson And Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Heat Game
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have both been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.
The Golden State Warriors are in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening in Florida in a game between two of the best teams in the NBA.
However, the Warriors will be without a lot of their best players, and two of the players that have been ruled out for the game are Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
The status of Thompson (injury management) can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the status of Green (injury management) can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-25 record in the 72 games that they have played.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.