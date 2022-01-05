Klay Thompson Could Reportedly Make His Season Debut In This Game

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is "optimism" that Klay Thompson will make his season debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers in California on Sunday.

The tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account, and his article on ESPN can be read here.

Thompson has been out for the last two seasons due to injuries, and the Warriors have missed the playoffs in both of those seasons.

Prior to the injuries, the Warriors had made the NBA Finals five seasons in a row, won three NBA titles and Thompson made the All-Star game in five straight seasons.

This season they are back to being an elite team, and have the best record in all of the NBA at 29-7 in 36 games.

They are the number one seed in the Western Conference.

