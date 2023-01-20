Klay Thompson And Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have both been ruled out for Friday's game.

On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Draymond Green (toe) and Klay Thompson (injury management) have both been ruled out for the game.

Thompson is averaging 20.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.6% from the three-point range.

Meanwhile, Green is averaging 8.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field.

The Warriors are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 121-118 in overtime to the Boston Celtics on Thursday (on the road in Boston, Massachusetts).

They come into Friday's game against the Cavs with a 22-23 record in 45 games, which has them tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Warriors are 5-5, and they are 5-18 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center.

Earlier this season, they beat the Cavs 106-101 (at home), and Green had two points, nine rebounds and 13 assists, while Thompson had nine points, five rebounds and one assist.

As for the Cavs, they are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-18 record in 46 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and an outstanding 19-4 in the 23 games that they have hosted at home in Cleveland, Ohio.