Watch Klay Thompson's Absurd Layup In The Warriors-Rockets Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas playing the Houston Rockets on Monday night, and during the game Klay Thompson had an unbelievable finish at the rim.

The clip of the highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

Thompson and the Warriors came into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 37-13 record in 50 games this season.

They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

Thompson had missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries, but returned to the lineup earlier this month.

As for the Rockets, they came into Monday night as the 15th seed in the west with a 14-35 record in the 49 games they've played.

