Watch Klay Thompson's Absurd Layup In The Warriors-Rockets Game

Klay Thompson had an unbelievable finish in Monday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas playing the Houston Rockets on Monday night, and during the game Klay Thompson had an unbelievable finish at the rim.   

The clip of the highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.  

Thompson and the Warriors came into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 37-13 record in 50 games this season. 

They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west. 

Thompson had missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries, but returned to the lineup earlier this month. 

As for the Rockets, they came into Monday night as the 15th seed in the west with a 14-35 record in the 49 games they've played.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

