Klay Thomson Just Made A Major Announcement

Klay Thompson has announced that he will make his return to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in California against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson has missed the last two seasons due to injuries.

The Golden State Warriors have not had Klay Thompson for each of the last two seasons due to injuries.  

They missed the postseason in both of those years. 

The five seasons prior?   

They made five straight trips to the NBA Finals, won three NBA Championships and Thompson made five straight All-Star games.  

This season, they are 29-9 and the second seed in the Western Conference, and Thompson is making his return to the team. 

On Saturday, the shooting guard made an announcement that he will return to action on Sunday, and it can be seen in the video and statement that the Warriors tweeted. 

"I hate to use the phrase 'can't wait' because I love to be present in my life but I cannot wait to play in front of our fans again," Thompson said in the statement. I really, really enjoy being a Warrior." 

The Warriors will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in San Francisco on Sunday. 

