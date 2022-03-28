Klay Thomson's Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thomson has been ruled out due to injury management, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors are 48-27 in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

