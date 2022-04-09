Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the contest, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors enter the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 51-29 record in the 80 games they've played in so far this season.

