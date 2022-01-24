Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Utah Jazz at Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the game with a knee injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the game at 33-13 in 46 games played, and are currently the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference.

As for the Jazz, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and have a 30-16 record in 46 games played.

Thompson had missed more than two seasons, before returning earlier this month.

