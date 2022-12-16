Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Warriors-76ers Game

Klay Thompson is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, they could be without five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson, who is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Klay Thompson (knee) now listed questionable Friday."

Thompson missed Wednesday’s 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Wednesday night.

He comes into Friday with averages of 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest in 23 games (he is also shooting 38.4% from the three-point range).

After a slow start to the season, the four-time NBA Champion has played better as of late.

On December 10, the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 123-107 (the Celtics have the best record in the NBA), and Thompson had 34 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes of playing time.

He also shot an impressive 14/26 from the field.

The Warriors enter Friday night as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-15 record in their first 29 games.

Since beating the Celtics, they have lost their last two games, and the biggest struggles for the team have come on the road.

In 15 games away from the Chase Center, the Warriors have an atrocious 2-13 record (at home, they are 12-2).

As for the 76ers, they enter the evening as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-12 record in 27 games.

At home, they are 10-5 in 15 games hosted in Pennsylvania.