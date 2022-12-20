Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Warriors-Knicks Game

Klay Thompson is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Manhattan to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Klay Thompson (knee) listed probable for Tuesday."

Thompson is averaging 18.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest on 38.2% shooting from the three-point range in 25 games.

After starting out the season slow, he has played better as of late.

The Warriors are coming off a 126-110 win over the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Monday night.

Thompson played 35 minutes and put up 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Right now, the Warriors are 15-16 in 31 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

While the team has not played well, they are only 5.0 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

On the road, the Warriors are 3-14 in 17 games away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

As for the Knicks, they enter the night with the longest winning streak in the NBA (seven in a row).

They are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-13 record in 30 games and are 8-2 in their last ten games.

At home, the Knicks are 7-7 in 14 games hosted at Madison Square Garden.

They are only a half-game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the fifth seed.