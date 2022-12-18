Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Warriors-Raptors Game

Klay Thompson is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

For the game, Klay Thompson is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, which means that he will likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Klay Thompson (knee) listed probable for Sunday."

The five-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest in 24 games.

He is also shooting 38.4% from the three-point range.

In their most recent game, the Warriors lost 118-106 to the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania on Friday night.

Thompson played 35 minutes and had 12 points, three rebounds, three steals and one block.

Coming into the matchup with the Raptors, the Warriors are 14-16 in 30 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Their biggest problems continue to come on the road.

In 16 games away from the Chase Center, the Warriors have gone just 2-14 (they are 12-2 in 14 games at home).

They are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

As for the Raptors, they enter the evening as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-16 record in 29 games.

While they are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and 3-7 in their last ten games), the Raptors are a very good home team.

In 15 games they have hosted in Canada, the Raptors have gone a solid 10-5.