Klay Thompson's Status For Thursday's Warriors Game

Klay Thompson is not on the injury report for Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have star shooting guard Klay Thompson available.

The five-time NBA All-Star is not on the injury report (see tweet below from The Athletic's Anthony Slater).

Thompson missed the team's last game against the Sacramento Kings, but will be in the starting lineup on Thursday against the Lakers. 

The Warriors come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-29 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season. 

