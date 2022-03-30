Klay Thomson's Status For Suns-Warriors Game
Klay Thompson is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns in California on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will likely have one of their best players in the lineup.
Five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson is not on the injury report for the contest, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-28 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.
