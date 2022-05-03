Skip to main content

Klay Thompson's Current Injury Status For Game 2

Klay Thompson remains probable (as of 10:30 Eastern Time) for Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors are back in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series, and for the game Klay Thompson is still listed on the injury report (10:30 Eastern Time). 

He is on the report with a knee injury, but he is listed as probable, so the five-time NBA All-Star should play. 

The Warriros and Grizzlies played Game 1 of their series on Sunday, and the game was an absolute thriller. 

Without Draymond Green (who was ejected in the first half), the Warriors stormed back in the second half for a 117-116 win. 

Ja Morant, who led all scorers with 34 points, had a chance to win the game at buzzer but missed. 

The Grizzlies will likely come out at extremely motivated to win Game 2, because they will now want to go on the road to Golden State for Games 3 and 4 in a 2-0 hole. 

The Warriors are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.  

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Utah Jazz in five games last year. 

Klay Thompson's Current Injury Status For Game 2

