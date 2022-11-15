Skip to main content

Klay Thompson's Status For Spurs-Warriors Game

Klay Thompson has been ruled out for Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center in California.   

For the game, the Warriors will be without one of their best players.  

Five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson has been ruled out due to injury management (it's the second night of a back-to-back). 

Underdog NBA: "Klay Thompson (injury management) listed out Monday."

Thompson is averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest in 11 games.  

He's shooting 35.1% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range, so he has struggled to start the season. 

Last season was the only year in Thompson's NBA career that he shot under 40% from three (he's one of the best shooters in the league's history). 

As for the Warriors, they come into the night also off to a slow start to the season. 

After winning their fourth title in eight seasons last year, they are just 5-8 in their first 13 games of the 2022-23 season. 

On Sunday night, they lost 122-115 to the Sacramento Kings, which snapped a two-game losing streak. 

They have been excellent at home (5-1) but dreadful on the road (0-7). 

Before the two-game winning streak, they had lost five in a row. 

As for the Spurs, they are 6-7 in their first 13 games and coming off a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. 

They had started out the season 5-2 in their first seven games but have gone 1-5 in their last six games. 

