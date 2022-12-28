Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors Game On Wednesday

Klay Thompson has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Utah Jazz in San Francisco, California.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson has been ruled out due to injury management.

Underdog NBA: "Klay Thompson (injury management) ruled out Wednesday."

Thompson has played in 28 games and has averages of 18.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 39.7% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.

After a slow start to the season, the four-time NBA Champion has been playing much better as of late.

On Tuesday evening, the Warriors defeated the Charlotte Hornets 110-105, and Thompson finished the game with 29 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal (on 10/22 shooting from the field).

The Warriors come into the night with a 17-18 record in 35 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, the Warriors have been unbelievable, with a 14-2 record in 16 games.

As for the Jazz, they come into the night tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are 19-17 in 36 games and 5-5 in their last ten games,

On the road, the 7-12 in 19 games away from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Earlier this month, the Jazz beat the Warriors 124-123 at home (Jordan Clarkson led the way with 22 points and nine assists).