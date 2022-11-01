Skip to main content
Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Heat Game

Klay Thompson is not on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are in Florida taking on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. 

For the game, they will have one of their best players back in the lineup. 

Five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson, who missed their last game against the Detroit Pistons, is not on the injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Heat.

The four-time NBA Champion has been struggling to start the new season. 

He is averaging 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest and shooting 34.6% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range. 

This is his first full season playing since 2018-19, because last year he returned during the middle of the season. 

He had missed 2020 and 2021 with injuries.  

In the 32 regular season games that he played in this past season, he averaged 20.4 points per contest on 38.5% shooting from the three-point range. 

He also helped the Warriors win their fourth title in the last eight seasons. 

Coming into Tuesday, the Warriors have not looked like themselves to start the new season. 

They are just 3-4 in their first seven games, and are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

First, they lost to the Charlotte Hornets, who were playing without All-Star LaMelo Ball and then they lost to the Pistons. 

Both were games they had been heavily favored in.

The Warriors beat the Heat in San Francisco at the Chase Center last week by a score of 123-110. 

Thompson had 19 points, two rebounds and one assist. 

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Heat Game

