Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Nets Game

Klay Thompson will not play in Wednesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

The game will be the second night of a back-to-back as the Warriors lost 134-92 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Tuesday evening.

Klay Thompson played 26 minutes and had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.

However, the five-time NBA All-Star will not play in Wednesday's game against the Nets.

After the Warriors got blown out by the Knicks, head coach Steve Kerr said that Thompson wouldn't play (video via Anthony Slater of The Athletic).

Kerr on Tuesday night: "Klay won't play tomorrow."

The four-time NBA Champion has played in 26 games this season and is averaging 18.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest on 37.8% shooting from the three-point range.

So far, the defending NBA Champions have not gotten off to a good start to the season, as they are 15-17 in 32 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have been abysmal, going 3-15 in 18 games away from the Chase Center (they are 12-2 at home).

That being said, the Western Conference has been so close that the Warriors are only 2.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the sixth seed.

As for the Nets, they are 19-12 in 31 games and have been playing the best basketball of their season over the last two weeks.

They are 9-1 in their last ten games and in the middle of a six-game winning streak.