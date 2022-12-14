Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Pacers Game

Klay Thompson is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers.

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Indianapolis to play the Indiana Pacers.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Klay Thompson (injury management) ruled out Wednesday."

The Warriors lost 128-111 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, so the matchup with the Pacers is the second night of a back-to-back.

In the loss to the Bucks, Thompson had 14 points, one rebound and two assists in 27 minutes of playing time.

On the season, he is averaging 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest in 23 games.

He is also shooting 38.4% from the three-point range.

Heading into Wednesday’s game, the Warriors are 14-14 on the season, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

Their biggest struggles have come on the road, where they are 2-12 in 14 games away from the Chase Center (the Warriors are 12-2 in 14 games at home).

Over the last ten games overall, they are 6-4, and after starting out 3-7, they have gone 11-7 in their previous 18 games.

As for the Pacers, they come into the game tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 14-14 in their first 28 games but 3-7 in their last ten (and in the middle of a two-game losing streak).

At home, the Pacers are 8-6 in 14 games hosted in Indianapolis.