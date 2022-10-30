Skip to main content

Klay Thompson’s Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

Klay Thompson has been ruled out for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors are in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons on Sunday evening. 

However, they will be without one of their best players for the game. 

Klay Thompson has been ruled out as relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: “Klay Thompson (injury management) ruled out Sunday.”

Thompson had played in every game so far this season, but he is off to a tough start.

The five-time NBA All-Star is averaging 12.3 points per contest on 34.6% shooting from the field. 

He is one of the best shooters in the history of the NBA, so it’s rare to see him shoot so poorly.

That being said, he returned in the middle of last season after missing two straight years due to injuries. 

Therefore, he is probably still adjusting to being back for a full season.

Last year, he helped the Warriors win the NBA Championship for the fourth time in the last eight seasons. 

Before he got injured, they made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles in that span. 

In the two seasons he missed, they did not make the NBA Playoffs. 

As for the Pistons, they come into the night struggling. 

They are just 1-5 in their first six games of the season, and they are coming off a season where they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

The team has talent such as 2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham, but they appear to be a few seasons away from playoff contention. 

