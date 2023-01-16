Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Wizards Game

Klay Thompson is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors will be on the road to face off with the Washington Wizards.

However, they will be without one of their best players, as Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the contest due to rest.

Underdog NBA: "Klay Thompson (rest) ruled out Monday."

The Warriors lost to the Bulls (132-118) at the United Center in Illinois on Sunday afternoon, and Thompson had 26 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes of playing time.

He is currently averaging 20.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest in 34 games.

The five-time NBA All-Star is also shooting an impressive 39.4% from the three-point range.

For the Warriors, their biggest struggles this season have come on the road.

In 21 games away from the Chase Center, they are an abysmal 4-17.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are 17-5 in 22 games at home.

They come into the day with a 21-22 record in 43 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Warriors are 6-4, and this will be their first time facing off with the Wizards during the regular season.

The Wizards are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-25 record in 43 games.

However, they have played better as of late and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, the Wizards are 11-9 in the 20 games they have hosted in Washington, D.C.