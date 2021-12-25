Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Watch Klay Thompson Practice Before The Warriors Played The Suns
    Klay Thompson was on the floor getting shots up before the Golden State Warriors played the Phoenix Suns on Christmas.
    The Golden State Warriors are playing the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Christmas Day, and before the game there was a good sight to be seen. 

    Klay Thompson, who has not played in two seasons, was getting up shots before the game and the video of him working out can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

    In the last two seasons that Thompson has been out, the Warriors have missed the playoffs both years. 

    In the five seasons before that?   

    They made the NBA Finals all five times, won three championships and Thompson was an All-Star in all five of those seasons. 

    Therefore, the scariest part is that this season, without Thompson, they have the second best record in the entire NBA (26-6). 

    Once Thompson comes back, they might be even better than before. 

