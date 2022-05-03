Klay Thompson's Final Injury Status For Game 2

Klay Thompson was on the injury report for Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, but the five-time NBA All-Star will play.

The Golden State Warriors are back in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening.

Klay Thompson had been on the injury report with a knee injury, but he was listed as probable.

The good news is that the five-time NBA All-Star will officially play in the game.

The Warriors have a 1-0 lead in the series after the won Game 1 on Sunday afternoon in Memphis by a score of 117-116.

The game was all over the place as the Warriors trailed at halftime and Draymond Green got ejected for a flagrant 2 foul in the first half.

In the fourth quarter the Warriors had a double-digit lead, but the game ended up coming down to the final buzzer when Ja Morant missed a game-winner.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost in the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors.

As for the Grizzlies, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season to the Utah Jazz, and finished this year as the second seed in the Western Conference.

