Klay Thompson's Final Injury Status For Game 2
The Golden State Warriors are back in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening.
Klay Thompson had been on the injury report with a knee injury, but he was listed as probable.
The good news is that the five-time NBA All-Star will officially play in the game.
The Warriors have a 1-0 lead in the series after the won Game 1 on Sunday afternoon in Memphis by a score of 117-116.
The game was all over the place as the Warriors trailed at halftime and Draymond Green got ejected for a flagrant 2 foul in the first half.
In the fourth quarter the Warriors had a double-digit lead, but the game ended up coming down to the final buzzer when Ja Morant missed a game-winner.
This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost in the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors.
As for the Grizzlies, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season to the Utah Jazz, and finished this year as the second seed in the Western Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance CLICK HERE.