Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Timberwolves Game
Klay Thompson will play in the game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Golden State Warriors will be in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Sunday night, and for the game they will have Klay Thompson back in the lineup.
Thompson made his long-awaited return last Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers after not playing in over two seasons.
He also played in two more games, before resting on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls.
On Sunday he will be back, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 31-11 record in 42 games.
Thompson is averaging 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game since returning in the three games that he has been back.
