Klay Thompson's Status For Timberwolves-Warriors Game
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Thursday night.
For the game, they will have Klay Thompson available, because the five-time All-Star is not on the injury report.
The status of Thomson can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
The Warriors come into the game with a 35-13 record in 48 games, and they are currently the second seed in the Western Conference.
The Phoenix Suns have a 3.5 game lead over the Warriors for the top spot in the conference.
As for the Timberwolves, they are coming off of a win in Oregon against the Portland Trail Blazers, and are 24-23 season, which is good for the seventh seed in the west.
