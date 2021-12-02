The Golden State Warriors Have Announced News About Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors made a roster move on Wednesday that included five-time All-Star Klay Thompson.

Thomson, James Wiseman and Damion Lee were all recalled back to the Warriors after being assigned to the the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The announcement from the Warriors can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR.

Thompson has missed the last two years due to several injuries, and it appears as if he is close to making his return to the floor.

Prior to being injured, Thompson had made the All-Star game in five straight seasons, and the Warriors made the NBA Finals five times in a row over that span (winning three titles).

On the new season, they are 18-3, which is tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA.

